Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POWI. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $61.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $63.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,919. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 92.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,553,000 after purchasing an additional 291,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

