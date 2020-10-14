PPG Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

PPG stock opened at $133.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $137.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 267,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after buying an additional 152,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

