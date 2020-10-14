Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 209,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 214,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

