Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

