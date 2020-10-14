Progressive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,715 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 738% compared to the average daily volume of 324 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

NYSE PGR opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 208,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 78.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

