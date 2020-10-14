ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Down 6%

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.35. 10,416,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 10,703,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 103.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

