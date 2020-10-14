Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective from Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSM. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €11.20 ($13.17) on Monday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.85.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

