Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

PTGX opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

