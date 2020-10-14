PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

PTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Griffin Securities raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 116.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,822. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 81.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

