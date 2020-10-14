Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 195.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $384,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

