Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.20. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

