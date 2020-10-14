Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report released on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.