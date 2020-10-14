Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Axos Financial, Inc. Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:AX opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.48. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

