Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Toyota Motor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TM. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $132.65 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.11. The company has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 786.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 41.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

