Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENSO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. DENSO had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

DENSO stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.03. DENSO has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

