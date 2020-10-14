Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

HOLX opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 17.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.