Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.39 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.34 on Tuesday. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.27.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

