Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Shares of CFG opened at $28.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 308.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

