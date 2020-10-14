Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Reduced by Analyst

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.25.

NYSE ESS opened at $209.49 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

