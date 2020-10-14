Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

HWC opened at $21.49 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

