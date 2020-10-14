Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

