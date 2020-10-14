Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Trane Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TT)

Trane (NYSE:TT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trane in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Trane alerts:

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Trane by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Trane by 66.7% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.