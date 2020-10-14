Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USB. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

