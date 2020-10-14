Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$151.28 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.22.

TSE TXG opened at C$21.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.17. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$274,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$360,669.82.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.