Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – B.Riley Securit reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report released on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $510.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

