Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Avient in a research note issued on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.75 million. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

AVNT opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Avient has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avient stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

