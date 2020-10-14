Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UMH)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of UMH opened at $14.07 on Monday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $581.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

