Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Mazda Motor stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.