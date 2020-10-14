QASH (QASH) Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Huobi and GOPAX. QASH has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $362,212.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.01484083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00152697 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Liquid and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

