Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $208.26. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $405,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total value of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

