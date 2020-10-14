QuickX Protocol Market Cap Reaches $9.94 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $9.94 million and $441,938.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.30 or 0.04922344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00053118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

