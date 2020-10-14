R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 2.1% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

