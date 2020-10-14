R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 850 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after buying an additional 1,194,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

NYSE UPS opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

