Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.89 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$391.58.

Shares of CP opened at C$412.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$412.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$397.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$355.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

