Raymond James Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $170.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $144.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 905.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

