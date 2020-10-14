Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

RTX stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $826,942,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

