Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aptiv (APTV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV):

10/13/2020 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2020 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

APTV opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Aptiv PLC alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.