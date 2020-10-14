Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/7/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $34.00.

9/9/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/8/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. "

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

