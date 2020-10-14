Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 325,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 229,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $486,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 444.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 305.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 78,813 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

