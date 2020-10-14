Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.91

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 2440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

