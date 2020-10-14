Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €22.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.08 ($37.74).

RNO opened at €22.37 ($26.32) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.13. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

