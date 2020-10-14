Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.84

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.84 and last traded at $76.84, with a volume of 1120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

RNSHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Renishaw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Renishaw Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

