Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:HGV opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,916,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,760,000 after purchasing an additional 98,545 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,657,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after buying an additional 1,417,795 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,486,000 after buying an additional 94,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 182,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.