Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SK Telecom (SKM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) in the last few weeks:

10/8/2020 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – SK Telecom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2020 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – SK Telecom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2020 – SK Telecom was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

9/15/2020 – SK Telecom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2020 – SK Telecom is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 79.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 429,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 843,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 306,183 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

