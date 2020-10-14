Research Analysts Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Sunday, October 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

COST opened at $380.68 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $382.29. The stock has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

