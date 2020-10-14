Research Analysts Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

NYSE:HOG opened at $28.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. FMR LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,167 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 665,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 580,423 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,496,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 204,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 304,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.