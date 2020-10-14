Research Analysts Set Expectations for Suzuki Motor Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.89.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SZKMY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $179.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.77. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $198.81.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

