Reviewing MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) & Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MOTIF BIO PLC/S and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOTIF BIO PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 146.98%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than MOTIF BIO PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares MOTIF BIO PLC/S and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Xenetic Biosciences N/A -28.67% -22.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MOTIF BIO PLC/S and Xenetic Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A -$13.98 million N/A N/A Xenetic Biosciences $20,000.00 286.78 -$12.77 million N/A N/A

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than MOTIF BIO PLC/S.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats MOTIF BIO PLC/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MOTIF BIO PLC/S Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

