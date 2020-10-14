Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $32.64 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average is $191.05. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

