Rheos Capital Works Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 498 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $500.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,473.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,252.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

